Fort Myers man charged after hit-and-run leads to battery, robbery by sudden snatching

A Fort Myers man faces several charges after authorities say a hit-and-run led to a robbery.

Robert Lee Stembel, 59, remained in custody Monday morning on $60,000 bond. He's charged with one count of robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon; one count of felony battery causing great bodily harm; one count of leaving a crash scene with property damage; and one count of driving with an expired license for over six months.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Lee County deputies responded to the 11000 block of East Terry Street, in Bonita Springs, for a hit-and-run vehicle crash and robbery.

Deputies met with the victim, who they said had severe injuries to her face. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said their investigation revealed the victim was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and East Terry Street, and was rear-ended by an SUV, driven by Stembel.

After impact, the sheriff's office said, both drivers exited their vehicles and agreed to move to a side street away from heavy traffic to handle the crash.

Stembel and the victim began driving toward the agreed meeting location when Stembel continued driving away. Authorities said the victim followed the SUV, where they came to a stop at the soccer fields off East Terry Street.

Both drivers began discussing the crash, when Stembel approached the victim and removed her cellphone from her hands, the sheriff's office said.

The victim attempted to regain possession of her cellphone from Stembel when he struck her multiple times, knocking her to the ground, authorities said.

Once on the ground, Stembel began kicking and punching the victim in the ribs and facial areas causing significant injury to her, the sheriff's office noted. They said Stembel then fled, leaving the woman to fend for herself.

The sheriff's office arrested Stembel at his home. Stembel is next due in court March 11 for his arraignment on the traffic violations and March 25 for his arraignment on the battery and robbery charges.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man knocked victim after hit-and-run dispute, Lee sheriff says