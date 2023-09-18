Fort Myers man charged in Immokalee shooting that left one woman dead, another injured

An altercation between a Fort Myers man and two women left one dead and the other seriously injured following a shooting, authorities say.

Michael Anthony Maldonado, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Maldonado and the two victims are known to one another, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Little League Road in Immokalee shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found two women inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The passenger had died, while the driver was injured.

The driver was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. On scene, she told deputies that Maldonado had shot them both. She said they were driving on Little League Road when Maldonado intentionally struck their car with his vehicle, causing the victims' vehicle to crash.

Maldonado then pointed a firearm and shot into the victims' vehicle numerous times before he drove away.

Deputies located Maldonado and his vehicle shortly after. They reported observing several expended shell casings in plain view inside the vehicle.

Maldonado remained in custody Monday morning. No bond information was immediately available.

Maldonado is next due in court Oct. 9 for his arraignment.

