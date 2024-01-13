Fort Myers man charged in Tice hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, released footage they believe is connected to a Jan. 6, 2024 fatal hit-and-run in Fort Myers.

State troopers arrested a Fort Myers man Friday, accusing him of leaving the scene of a Jan. 6 hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian.

Wilson Fernando Maliza Guanulema, 46, was booked Friday night into Lee County Jail on the felony charge of leaving an accident scene involving death, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. He remains there on a $150,000 bond.

According to the FHP, Guanulema was driving the Toyota Camry sedan that struck a 52-year-old man at 7:25 p.m. on Palm Beach Boulevard at Fairfax Drive in Tice, and then he fled the scene. The pedestrian, who was trying to cross Palm Beach Boulevard, was pronounced dead.

State Troopers released surveillance footage Thursday that they believed was connected to the accident. That same day, investigators found the 2023 Camry at a local repair shop and impounded the car.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers offered a $3,000 cash award for any tip that leads to the driver's arrest.

Last year, at least 116 people died following Lee County crashes.

