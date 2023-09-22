Fort Myers man convicted in 2022 teen slaying

In Fort Myers, the first murder of 2022 was of a 16-year-old student. A jury found the man accused of his murder guilty Wednesday.

Syncere Trice, 20, was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Fort Myers Police arrested Trice April 26, 2022, two days after the shooting death of DeMari Jackson, a Fort Myers High School student who was a bystander as a group argued, according to police.

This murder was the first of 2022 and the first in nine months, the police department reported.

Jail records indicate Trice was arrested as a juvenile in 2020 related to a burglary, but court records are sealed.

In May 2022, Trice pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and his trial began Monday.

The jury found him guilty, and his sentencing is Nov. 6.

