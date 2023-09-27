Fort Myers man convicted of molesting 2 children at daycare resentenced for violating probation

A Fort Myers man is back behind bars for violating a probation he pledged to respect during his 2011 sentencing.

Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson on Tuesday sentenced Don Lee Trummel, 76, to 30 years for violating the terms of his probation, which was revoked and terminated.

Trummel in 2011 was sentenced to 93 months in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation, for two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, the State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The original case involved Trummel molesting two children at a daycare he ran in Lee County, which is now closed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted the original investigation.

Authorities said he violated his probation by using the internet without permission, having a small business without reporting it and having unauthorized contact with minors.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FL man convicted of child sex crimes sentenced for probation violation