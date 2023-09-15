Fort Myers man crashed into local pharmacy and stole drugs, police say

A Fort Myers man rammed a stolen truck into the window of Family Pharmacy Medical Supply on Saturday, police said. He was arrested a few days later.

Fort Myers police officers responded to the pharmacy at 9861 Bernwood Place Drive in response to a burglary Saturday. They collected evidence and identified the suspect to be a white man driving a newer model Dodge 2500 truck.

A detective found the suspect's truck at Westchase Apartments on Tuesday. The truck had damage to the passenger front end, consistent with the damage viewed on the pharmacy's surveillance cameras, according to police.

The truck was reported stolen from Cape Coral.

Crime scene technicians identified prints belonging to Aaron Eichbauer, 36, of Fort Myers, on pill containers left at the scene.

Police found Eichbauer and arrested him Wednesday.

He faces charges of burglary, grand theft and property damage.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers man crashed into local pharmacy and stole drugs