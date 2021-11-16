Fort Myers man faces 11 child porn possession charges after tips lead to arrest

Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
A Fort Myers man is facing 11 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sex after tips from a national child victimization center revealed the alleged uploading activity.

Mark Steven Bernard, 63, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Lee County Jail. He was released Sunday on $220,000 bond and scheduled for arraignment Dec. 13.

A report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office said multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pointed to numerous uploads of images and videos of child pornography by a specific Fort Myers area user in November 2020.

Man sentenced: North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to child porn possession, gets 3-year prison sentence

In case you missed it: Jury finds Matlacha man guilty of 20 counts of child pornography possession

More: Former FSW official gets life in prison, named sexual predator in crimes against child case

An investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office led to an address on Altair Avenue in Fort Myers and interviews with two people.

Through a search warrant, a cell phone identified as belonging to Bernard was confiscated and examined. More than 60,000 images and 5,000 videos were found on the phone, with the majority depicting adult and child pornography, the Sheriff's Office report said.

