Orlando Police Department officers arrested a Fort Myers man on eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material Tuesday.

Marcos Cancel, 46, was taken into custody at the Orlando International Airport on a Florida Department of Law Enforcement warrant, according to an agency press release.

State agents with help from the Fort Myers Police Department served a search warrant at Cancel's home in July. They found a laptop with child sexual abuse material.

Cancel is held at the Orange County Jail until his extradition to Lee County. The Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may contact her at ebehrmann@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers man faces eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material