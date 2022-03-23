Fort Myers man faces homicide charges in alleged stabbing on Cedar Hammock Court

A Fort Myers man is facing homicide charges after the Lee County Sheriff's Office said he stabbed a neighbor Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies responding to Cedar Hammock Court found a man inside the home with multiple stab wounds to his neck and throat. The man was pronounced dead by emergency workers.

Ryan Foster, 44, of Fort Myers, is facing homicide charges after the Lee County Sheriff's Office said he allegedly stabbed a neighbor on Cedar Hammock Court Tuesday night.

During an investigation deputies determined Ryan Foster, 44, who's listed as living on Cedar Hammock Court, was a suspect in the stabbing and may have fled to a relative’s home in North Fort Myers.

Sheriff's Office units found Foster's car outside a home on Palm Creek Drive in North Fort Myers and a short time later found him covered in the victim’s blood.

Foster remains with bond not set in the Lee County Jail on second-degree murder charges and set for arraignment April 25.

