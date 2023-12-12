Fort Myers man faces several charges after road rage incident, Cape Coral Police say

A Fort Myers man faces several charges authorities say he was involved in a Cape Coral road rage incident.

Roy Joseph Murray, Jr., is charged with one count of aggravated battery; one count of criminal mischief under $200; and one count of reckless driving. He was released Saturday on a $21,250 bond.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Cape Coral Police officers arrived at a disturbance at Chiquita Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Officers met with the driver and passenger of a car that called to report a road rage incident.

The callers told authorities that a white Toyota Camry cut them off. While at a stop light, the driver of the Toyota Camry got out of his car with a baseball bat and hit the caller’s window. The caller and his passenger quickly left their vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, later identified as Murray, got back into his car. Witnesses said Murray hit the passenger with his vehicle before driving over the median.

Officers quickly found Murray’s car and detained him. The report indicated Murray struck the caller's vehicle window and then hit the passenger with his car.

Murray is next due in court Jan. 8 for his arraignment.

