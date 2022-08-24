Fort Myers man found guilty in 2021 fatal neighbor shooting; sentencing slated Sept. 27

A jury found a Fort Myers man guilty second-degree murder in the 2021 fatal shooting of a neighbor he had a dispute with weeks earlier.

Jose Mike Espichan, 27, faces sentencing on Sept. 27.

On Sept. 1, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting in Fort Myers, near the intersection of Palm Lane and Orange River Boulevard.

Prior: Fort Myers man arrested 45 minutes after a fatal shooting at a Circle K gas station, LCSO says

Teenagers injured: Two teenagers injured while waiting for school bus in Fort Myers, minor injuries reported

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press conference Thursday, September 2, 2021 announcing the arrest of Jose Espichan on second degree murder charges in a shooting at a Circle K off of Orange River Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Deputies responded and located a man on the ground, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene. Officials did not identify him, citing Marsy's law.

Four children were present during the shooting, two in the victim's vehicle and two in Espichan's vehicle, but none were injured, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced at the time.

Fort Myers police located a white SUV involved in the incident on Interstate 75, not far from the crime scene.

Officers conducted a traffic stop. Inside the SUV was a female driver along with Espichan and the children.

Espichan and his girlfriend were at her home earlier when she saw two vehicles drive by — the victim’s pickup driven by his father, and a second car driven by the victim’s girlfriend, with the victim and their children inside.

The motorists and Epischan had dispute with about a dog a few weeks prior, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Espichan and his girlfriend then followed the vehicles, which stopped at a stop sign.

The victim exited his car to help his father with an issue on the truck at the Circle K.

Espichan yelled at them to move.

He then pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers found guilty of second-degree murder in neighbor shooting