Fort Myers man gets five life sentences for child sex crimes uncovered in March 2020

David Antonio Alvarenga Rodriguez, 53, was sentenced to life on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

A Fort Myers man will serve five life sentences for child sex crimes that led to his arrest in May 2020.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Monday sentenced David Antonio Alvarenga Rodriguez, 53, to life in prison for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12.

Kyle also sentenced Alvarenga Rodriguez to life in prison on each of four counts of familial or custodial sexual battery.

Alvarenga Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 16. The State Attorney's Office said Alvarenga Rodriguez is now a registered sexual predator.

In November, he was found guilty on all counts and all special findings, following a Lee County trial.

The crime was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 after the victim told an adult about past occurred sexual abuse that happened at a Fort Myers home. Their investigation led to the arrest of Alvarenga Rodriguez.

The victim told relatives of the abuse in May 2020 after they confronted her about her acting out and her increasing use of drugs and marijuana.

She told them that she was using narcotics to make herself feel better after what occurred between her and Alvarenga Rodriguez.

The report said the child told them Alvarenga Rodriguez began assaulting her when she was in the sixth grade, living at a south Lee County location and an adult relative who was her guardian had left to take a job in another state.

The full sexual contact continued until March 2020, when another relative returned from college on spring break.

