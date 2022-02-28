Fort Myers man gets life sentence for Labor Day 2020 killing of man near convenience store

Roscoe Randolph Jordan

A Fort Myers man found guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal 2020 shooting will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Roscoe Randolph Jordan, 48, was sentenced Monday. A jury found him guilty in January after a four-day trial.

Fort Myers police arrested Jordan on Labor Day 2020 in connection with a fatal shooting shortly before 8:45 p.m. at a grocery store at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Convicted: Fort Myers man convicted of murder in Labor Day 2020 fatal shooting at convenience store

Child as shield: Fort Myers man who used child as shield to serve 30 years for fleeing, drugs

Fleeing crash: Cape Coral man who fled fatal crash to serve 15 years in prison

The victim was shot while standing in front of the store after an argument with Jordan about 15 minutes earlier.

Jordan left the scene after the murder and returned, without a mask on, while police were on scene investigating. They arrested him.

The murder was captured on video and witnesses testified.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting given life term in prison