Fort Myers man who killed neighbor in front of children to serve 50 years in prison

A Fort Myers man who shot a neighbor in front of his fiancee and four children will spend 50 years in prison, the State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

A jury found Jose Mike Espichan, 27, guilty of the Sept. 1, 2021, murder in August.

The arrest reports indicate that Espichan's girlfriend, Melissa Greenlee, had fights with her neighbor about a dog.

She was driving an SUV with Espichan and two children as passengers when the victim stopped ahead of their vehicle to assist his father at a stop sign near Palm Lane and Orange River Boulevard.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press conference Thursday, September 2, 2021 announcing the arrest of Jose Espichan on second degree murder charges in a shooting at a Circle K off of Orange River Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Deputies did not release the victim's name.

Espichan yelled at the victim and his father to move. Reports indicate the victim also had two children in his pickup.

When the victim walked toward the SUV, Espichan pulled out a firearm and shot the victim several times. Greenlee and Espichan told deputies they did not see the man with a weapon.

When deputes asked Espichan if he thought his actions were justified, he said 'no', the report indicates.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man who shot neighbor in front of children to serve 50 years