Fort Myers man receives life sentence in burglary that left accomplice dead

A Fort Myers man accused of a burglary where the homeowner shot an accomplice dead will serve a life sentence in the incident.

According to the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, Shyheem A. Taylor and two others stormed a French Street home in Fort Myers and opened fire in an Aug. 20, 2019 robbery where women franticly hid toddlers.

Shyheem Taylor

A jury convicted Taylor of second-degree felony murder, attempted robbery- discharging a firearm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He was sentenced Friday.

Three armed and masked men had knocked on the door of the home and barged in, demanding money from a safe.

Man convicted: Jury convicts Fort Myers man of murder in 2019 home robbery

Teen surrenders: Fort Myers teen wanted in Dunbar fatal shooting surrenders to authorities

As people in the home hid with three children, the homeowner retrieved his firearm and shot one of the armed men, killing him. The News-Press had previously identified the victim as Xavier Williams, 20.

Police said Taylor fired a total of 16 shots, then ran from the house, throwing his gun nearby. Forensics specialists matched Taylor’s DNA on the weapon.

Two people in the home were injured.

Assistant State Attorney Mara Marzano, of the Homicide Unit, and Assistant State Attorney Michael Curley, of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man gets life sentence in burglary that left accomplice dead