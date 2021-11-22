Fort Myers man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm

Richard James Bassett Jr., of Fort Myers, will serve 18 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and for violating conditions of supervised release from a prior federal drug conviction.

Bassett, listed as a career felon, pleaded guilty July 16 and U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced him Friday.

According to court documents, on Nov.14, 2019, law enforcement officers saw Bassett entering an apartment in Fort Myers shortly before the officers executed a search warrant.

Inside, officers saw Bassett standing in the kitchen near a black-and-gray-speckled backpack that officers saw him carrying as he entered the apartment.

Officers found quantities of different narcotics, including cocaine and a loaded firearm in the backpack. Forensic analysis of the firearm linked it to Bassett, records indicate.

As a previously convicted felon, Bassett was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

