Fort Myers man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2021 Daniels Parkway Starbucks robbery

Dustin Daniel Phennicie

Dustin Daniel Phennicie, 42, of Fort Myers, will serve 30 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation, for an armed robbery at a Lee County Starbucks in 2021.

Phenncie was found guilty in March following a trial in Lee County.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office report said he walked into the Starbucks on Daniels Parkway at Wiersman Lane on July 14, greeted people and asked for change.

Coffee threat: Fort Myers man threatened Starbucks worker at knifepoint, LCSO says

Guilty verdict: Fort Myers man who held Starbucks worker at knifepoint, robbed coffee shop, found guilty

Baby, woman carjacked: LCSO: Naples woman and baby carjacked along I-75, beaten, forced to Gulf Coast Town Center

The Sheriff's Office report said he then pulled out a knife, restrained an employee, and demanded money, placing a 16-year-old female cashier in a chokehold at knifepoint until he got cash and fled.

Sheriff's Office deputies, including a K-9 unit, responding to the holdup found and arrested Phennicie at a hotel behind the Starbucks.

At least three witnesses identified Phennicie as the assailant.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man who held teen worker at knifepoint in Starbucks going to prison