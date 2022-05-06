Fort Myers man sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2019 shooting on Fowler Street

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting a motorist.

A jury found Antonio Vega, 26, guilty aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Vega

Vega also received a 10-year sentence of probation for one count of shooting at, within or into an occupied vehicle, to run consecutive.

Vega was involved in a shooting in March 2019 in Fort Myers. He was riding in the passenger seat when that vehicle began to follow the victim's car just after 11 a.m., officials said.

According to the press release, he pulled up next to the victim's car on Fowler Street, opened the door and fired one shot into the driver's side of the car.

The woman was shot in her lower torso.

Deputies later found the car Vega was in abandoned at a nearby apartment complex, officials said.

When officials processed the car, they linked DNA on the passenger's side door handle to Vega.

