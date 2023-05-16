Fort Myers man sentenced to life in 2020 drunken crash that left two women dead

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life last week for a drunken driving crash in Naples that killed two women and seriously injured another more than two years ago.

Lukasz Ryszka, 46, was charged Oct. 26, 2020, with two counts of drunken driving manslaughter, one count of drunken driving serious injury and drunken driving property damage in the Oct. 24, 2020, crash.

He was sentenced Friday before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier.

The two Naples women, 25 and 26, were killed after the head-on collision between their vehicle and the man’s pickup. Ryszka was driving south in the northbound lanes of Livingston Road when the crash occurred shortly before midnight, according to the affidavit.

According to several witnesses who called 911, Ryszka was also running red lights and driving recklessly, for almost 10 miles. A portion of it was caught on video, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The van's driver died on scene. There were three passengers in the van.

One died at the hospital, and two survived with serious injuries.

Collier County Fire Rescue cut the wreckage away to remove Ryszka from the pickup. He did a voluntary blood draw at the hospital at the request of Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

An hour after the crash, his medical blood alcohol level was .222 up to .26 — about triple the legal limit. Troopers reported he also had slurred speech and noted he smelled like alcohol.

Ryszka was arrested the next morning after being discharged from the hospital.

