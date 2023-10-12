Fort Myers man sentenced to life for fatally shooting neighbor in 2019 after argument

A Fort Myers man will serve life in prison after he fatally shot a neighbor following an argument more than four years ago.

Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson on Wednesday adjudicated Luis Enrique Ortega, 65, guilty and sentenced him to life in prison, after his conviction for second-degree murder.

Thompson also sentenced Ortega to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The State Attorney's Office said in a news release that Ortega was sentenced "immediately" after the jury returned a guilty verdict, following a two-day trial in Lee County.

According to Fort Myers Police, authorities went to 95 Diana Ave., about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 9, 2019.

The victim, identified as Jose Bermudez, 55, suffered a gunshot wound while arguing with Ortega.

After shooting Bermudez, Ortega returned to his home at 93 Diana Ave. Fort Myers Police's Department SWAT Team got Ortega out of his home and took him intocustody.

Ortega was initially charged with attempted murder, which was later amended after Bermudez died at Lee Memorial Hospital.

