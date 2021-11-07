Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for multiple sex crimes against a child
Colin Patrick Featherston of Fort Myers has been sentenced to life in prison in a case involving multiple sexual activities with a child.
Featherston, 35, was found guilty Friday after a three-day trial in Lee County court on sexual battery of a child less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious conduct.
More crimes against children:
Fort Myers man gets life in prison for sexual battery on a minor and child molestation charges
North Fort Myers man to spend 14 years in federal prison on child sexual abuse charges
Former FSW official gets life in prison, named sexual predator in crimes against child case
Featherston was arrested in December 2019 by Fort Myers police following an investigation after a family member of the victim noticed some unusual behavior the victim had exhibited while playing with a young relative.
The adult nature of the intended play led the family member to contact law enforcement.
The investigation revealed there had been past sexual abuse committed on the child.
Court documents said the activities happened on multiple occasions between Dec. 21, 2017, and Dec. 20, 2018.
Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Colin Featherston sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against child