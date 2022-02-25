Fort Myers man who used child as shield to serve 30 years for fleeing, drugs

A Fort Myers man who led deputies on a chase then used an infant as a shield as he fought them will serve three decades in prison, the State Attorney's Office reports.

A jury found Jessie J. Peterson Jr., 36, guilty Thursday of 10 charges, including aggravated fleeing or eluding, resisting or obstructing an officer, trafficking in amphetamine, possession of cocaine, child abuse, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

A judge sentenced him on Friday. He was already serving a 20-year-sentence after he was convicted on multiple drug charges in 2020.

Jessie James Peterson

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Peterson in October 2019. But he failed to stop, then intentionally crashed into a Lee County detective’s vehicle, before resuming a chase. He lost control and crashed the car off Tamiami Trail.

Peterson clutched an infant like a human shield, police reports indicate. A second child, 5-year-old, was unsecured in the backseat.

Deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine on the floor, cocaine in the center console and floor, and a bag of fentanyl on the front passenger seat, the State Attorney's Office reported.

Assistant State Attorney Robert Rodriguez prosecuted the case.

