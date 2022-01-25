Fort Myers man working as ICE agent pleads guilty to indecent exposure, gets 31 days in jail

A Fort Myers man facing multiple counts of indecent exposure has pleaded guilty to the charges in a Lee County court.

Ruben Rosado-Milan, while employed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was arrested in March in Fort Myers on seven exposure charges as well as two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of trespassing on school grounds.

He was before Lee County Court Judge J. Frank Porter on Monday for a hearing when he entered his guilty plea. Three of the exposure counts were not filed.

As part of the plea, Rosado-Milan will serve 31 days in the Lee County Jail, be credited with two days served, be under sex offender probation for 15 years after release with a GPS monitor during probation and a designation as a sex offender.

Parking lot exposure at Riverdale High School

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Rosado-Milan. Detectives learned that Rosado-Milan was employed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an Enforcement and Removal Operations officer.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Riverdale High School in December after receiving a complaint of a 30- to 40-year-old man exposing himself in the parking lot.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived but witnesses provided a description of his vehicle as a newer model red Ford F150 pickup, which was also missing a license plate.

Rosado-Milan suspected of other exposure incidents in Fort Myers

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Rosado-Milan is also suspected of multiple other exposure incidents at parking lots in Fort Myers, including Ulta, Hobby Lobby and the Forum Shopping Center, according to an LCSO arrest report.

There was a total of nine victims, mainly juveniles, in the four incidents.

Search warrants on Rosado-Milan’s cell phones, vehicle, and other electronic devices uncovered multiple instances of Rosado-Milan exposing himself to people, including juveniles.

At the time of his arrest the Sheriff's Office said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Rosado-Milan's status with the agency.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes very seriously all allegations of employee misconduct.," Tammy Spicer, public affairs officer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Central and Northern Florida, said about the case. "Our staff is fully cooperating with local authorities and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility regarding this ongoing investigation."

