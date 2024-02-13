Fort Myers mom charged with child abuse after infant's fentanyl overdose

Mary Sinopoli, 36, is charged with aggravated child abuse in her toddler's overdose.

A Fort Myers woman faces child abuse charges after authorities say they responded to a lifeless toddler on the side of a busy road.

Mary Elizabeth Sinopoli, 36, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Shortly past 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call for service in reference to a baby not breathing.

Officers met with the complainant, who said they were driving the baby to the hospital on the side of the road near Lee Tran Boulevard and Metro Parkway. Officers found the infant with no pulse and began CPR.

Police said the toddler gained a pulse as EMS arrived. Narcan was then administered due to the baby showing signs of an overdose.

Authorities stabilized the baby at the hospital.

Police said that officers and detectives collected statements from the mother and father on scene.

Police said detectives authored a search warrant for the residence, where the baby fell unresponsive. The warrant was signed and executed during the early morning hours.

Medical records tested positive for the presence of fentanyl in the baby, police said.

Officers arrested Sinopoli at her home Monday.

Sinopoli remained in custody Tuesday morning without bond set and is next due in court March 18 for her arraigment.

