Fort Myers police arrest Miami man accused in Friday kidnapping, carjacking

A Miami man accused in Friday's kidnapping and carjacking told authorities he was unemployed and desperate when he stole a pickup with a toddler inside at a busy gas station.

During a brief media address, Fort Myers Police Capt. Victor Medico provided some background related to the arrest of Fredy Omar Ramirez, 48.

Medico said at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday a woman was pumping gas in the Citgo gas station, in the 4300 block of Palm Beach Boulevard, when a masked man grabbed her from behind with an implied weapon and forced her to the ground.

"The perpetrator then entered the victim's pickup truck and fled the scene with knowledge of the victim's 3-year-old child still in the backseat," Medico said.

Capt. Victor Medico, with the Fort Myers Police Department, addresses media on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, as Fort Myers police announce the arrest of a man accused in Friday's kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard.

Medico added they used all resources available.

They located the stolen pickup behind a store two blocks from the Citgo.

"Detective Laynor Rodriguez has been working relentlessly day and night to acquire evidence," Medico said.

Hours prior to the press conference, Medico said officers located Ramirez and apprehended him after a brief pursuit

Detectives then brought him in for questioning, where he confessed, they said.

Video surveillance helps investigation

Ramirez will be charged with carjacking; kidnapping; child neglect; criminal mischief; and resisting officers, Medico said.

"Video surveillance from local businesses played an integral part of this successful conclusion to this investigation," Medico said. "This is another example of a strong partnership between your police department and our community working together to make the city of Fort Myers safe."

Ramirez, of Miami, has lived in Fort Myers for about five months, officials said.

Police said Ramirez had remained out of sight during the weekend and was apprehended when he stopped hiding Tuesday morning.

As officers attempted to arrest Ramirez, he fled down Palm Beach Boulevard. He was side-swiped by a car but wasn't injured, officials said.

"So basically what he told me is he didn't have a job and he was desperate," Rodriguez said during Tuesday's press conference. "That's one of the reasons why he committed this crime."

Jail records for Ramirez weren't available Tuesday evening.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press.

