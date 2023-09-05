Police arrested and charged three Fort Myers boys younger than 15 with several felonies, including robbery with a firearm.

Fort Myers Police received a call about a robbery on Pine Street. Officers confirmed a robbery with a firearm occurred and began an investigation.

Officers focused on a home nearby where they detained three children, according to police.

The trio was identified and arrested after a search warrant was approved and conducted at the home. Officers transported them to Lee County Jail.

The 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds were charged with several felonies. Their court records are confidential.

The News-Press, as a matter of policy, doesn't typically name people younger than 18 charged with crimes less than homicide.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may contact her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers Police arrested three boys under age 15 for robbery