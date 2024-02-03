Fort Myers Police conduct investigation Saturday at Seventh-day Adventist Church

Fort Myers Police about 12:40 p.m. Saturday were dispatched to a Seventh-day Adventist Church, after someone reported a suspicious person who was possibly armed.

When officers arrived at the church along Ortiz Avenue, they immediately detained two individuals in the parking lot, Fort Myers Police said in a news release.

The church was evacuated and cleared by officers and Lee County sheriff's deputies for any potential threats, the release said. Officials determined the building was safe and the church resumed normal operations.

"This investigation remains active with Officer and Detectives still on the scene," the release said. "Currently, no arrests have been made as we work to learn the details of the investigation and the involvement of the detained individuals.

"At NO time was there an active shooter or any injuries reported."

