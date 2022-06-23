Fort Myers police: Custody violation involved in case of two missing children

Fort Myers Police believe that two children missing since Tuesday are with their biological mother, in violation of court orders.

An update from Fort Myers police on the missing children, sisters 2 months old and 2 years old, said officers went to a home on Maravilla Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the children.

During the initial investigation, the update said, detectives learned that both children had left with Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, their biological mother, and possibly Inmer Barrios. Information from police said that was violation of a court order.

A missing child alert has been issued for two children from Fort Myers by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

At that point both children were listed as missing endangered by the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

Fort Myers Police detectives then contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

After meeting with them, FDLE determined it would issue a Missing Child Alert. The information FDLE posted about the children also lists them as "endangered."

Fort Myers Police detectives are working closely with other jurisdictions including FDLE, The U.S. Marshalls, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Homeland Security to locate the missing children.

Fort Myers Police detectives have also issued a warrant for the arrest of Sanchez-Rojas for interference with custody.

