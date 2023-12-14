Fort Myers Police say they found truck in fatal hit, run crash

Fort Myers Police said that through tips and technology, they found the truck they believe hit a man early Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, killing him.

Fort Myers Police Traffic Homicide investigators say they seized the truck that stuck and killed a man Dec. 9.

Juan Carlos Jovel, 39, died when he was hit crossing in the 3300 block of Palm Beach Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police did not say where Jovel is from.

More: Search continues for pickup believed involved in hit-and-run, Fort Myers Police say

Police released video of the truck believed to have hit Jovel on Tuesday.

Through technology and community tips, the truck was located in North Fort Myers Thursday. Fort Myers Police Department officials said they had not made an arrest.

This investigation remains active and detectives are seeking any witness information. Can contact FMPD, submit a tip on the #AtlasOne app, or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers with any information.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers Police say they found in truck in fatal crash