Fort Myers police ID fatal hit-and-run victim, renew call for information on car involved

The photo, which isn't the actual car involved, depicts a white Toyota between the years of 2013 and 2018. The involved car will have damage to the passenger side to include the wheel well liner missing and passenger side mirror damaged, as well as possibly missing.

Fort Myers police are renewing a call for information in a hit-and-run crash Saturday that claimed the life of a city man.

Police identified the victim as Danny Henry Hand, 61.

Hand was fatally struck near Highland Avenue and Thomas Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday and investigators are seeking public assistance in finding the suspect vehicle.

Police are seeking a white Toyota Avalon model year between 2013 to 2018. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side to include a missing wheel well liner and passenger side mirror damaged and possibly missing.

Anyone with information or knowledge of the whereabouts of the vehicle should contact Fort Myers police at 239-321-7700, @SWFLCrime8477 or SWFL Crime Stoppers, 1-800-780-TIPS or on the P3 Tips app.

