Fort Myers police identify 16-year-old male victim in Sunday night shooting

Fort Myers police identified De'mari Jackson, 16, as the teen fatally shot Sunday in the Southward Village subdivision.

Jackson, a student at Fort Myers High School, suffered a fatal gunshot wound that resulted from a physical altercation between a large group of people.

Capt. Victor Medico, with the Fort Myers Police Department's investigative service bureau, said a Shot Spotter alert at 8:15 Sunday night pinpointed gunfire in the 3000 block of Franklin Street in Southward Village off Edison Avenue.

He said Jackson was an uninvolved bystander. He was the city's first slaying of 2022.

Further information on the shooting has not yet been released due to the active investigation.

