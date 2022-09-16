Fort Myers police investigate carjacking, kidnapping after child found safe; suspect fled, police say

Editor's note: this story has been updated. The child has been found safe.

Fort Myers police were investigating an armed carjacking and kidnapping that happened early Friday evening.

Shortly after the announcement, officers found the child and pickup truck involved in the alleged carjacking.

The suspect apparently fled the scene after leaving the pickup with the toddler in it behind, said Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for the Fort Myers Police Department.

Fort Myers police are working an armed carjacking and kidnapping. The pickup, with Florida tag IV32YV, was last seen traveling northbound on Prospect Avenue from Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Police said the child doesn't know the suspect.

Capuzzi told The News-Press they located the pickup and child on Johnson Street, near Palm Beach Boulevard.

The suspect fled the scene. Officials warn he may be armed and dangerous.

Gone to Mexico: Fort Myers police working on warrants for parents who wrongly took sisters from US to Mexico

At your fingertip: One click away: New rollout of Amber Alerts on social media hopes to reach new audiences

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers police investigate carjacking, kidnapping; 3-year-old aboard