Fort Myers police investigating body of woman found floating in the Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers police are investigating the body of a woman found floating in the Caloosahatchee River on Tuesday.

The unidentified deceased female was found in the river near the Tarpon Street Pier.

Further details were not available.

