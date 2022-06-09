Fort Myers police investigating non-life-threatening shooting of man Wednesday night

Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting in near Henderson Avenue and Willard Street on Wednesday night.

A police official said officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 8 p.m. and found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center.

Police said the incident was isolated and no arrests have been made.

