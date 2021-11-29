Fort Myers police investigating shooting Sunday on Edgewood Avenue caught on cell phone

Fort Myers police are investigating a gunshot fired in east Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon that a witness captured on a cell phone.

The shooting in the 3700 block of Edgewood Avenue happened after an argument between several men where one of the men was tossed to the ground and kicked.

As a car carrying several of the men speeds way from the home a gunshot can be heard.

A witness across the street caught the altercation on a cellphone.

Police responded about 3 p.m. but no arrests or injuries were reported.

