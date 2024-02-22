Fort Myers police launch search for pickup believed involved in fatal hit-and-run

Fort Myers police are searching for a pickup they say they believe is connected to a Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, fatal-hit-and run crash.

Authorities are searching for a pickup they say they believe is connected to a recent fatal-hit-and run crash.

Fort Myers police on Wednesday released footage of a pickup captured on city surveillance around 2 a.m. Monday, believed connected to a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said the hit-and-run resulted in a pedestrian fatality in the westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard, near Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

Authorities are searching for the white Chevrolet, which appears to carry a Texas license plate that reads "RDJ6904" and was shown carrying a ladder and a container that reads "Ridgid."

Police said the pickup last traveled to the North Fort Myers area.

Authorities said they've recovered the first vehicle that was involved in this fatal crash and need the community's assistance finding the pickup.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 239-321-7700, submit a tip on their #AtlasOne app or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, if they lead to an arrest.

