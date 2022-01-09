Fort Myers police look for parent, guardian for small child found wandering Sunday morning

Fort Myers police are looking for the parent or guardian of a female child found wandering around 5 a.m. Sunday near Omni Lane and State Road 82.

Officers responded to the area of Omni Lane and State Road 82 and found the young female approximately 2-3 years old and dressed in a red Paw Patrol t-shirt near the Lexington Palms Apartment Complex. The Florida Department of Children and Families is also assisting.

A police official said the efforts to locate a parent or guardian had been exhausted and the child is safe at FMPD headquarters.

Anyone who recognizes the juvenile female or have information should contact Fort Myers police at (239) 321-7700.

