Fort Myers police officer on leave after fatal shooting Friday; state investigating

Fort Myers police Saturday continued to investigate an officer-related shooting.

Emergency dispatchers about 8:15 p.m. Friday received a 911 call from a house in the 3200 block of Stella Street regarding a male threatening a disabled female with a firearm.

Once on scene, officers confirmed an aggravated assault had occurred, police officials said in a news release. An adult male suspect had retreated inside the home with the firearm.

Officers immediately established a perimeter and evacuated surrounding homes, the release said. They secured all exterior areas of the home and attempted to communicate with the male for about 45 minutes, with negative results, the release said.

Police had tried life-saving measures on suspect

The suspect was shot after he approached a window flashing a firearm toward officers, police said.

Officers entered the home and began life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived to transport him. The male was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the release said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrived on the scene to conduct its investigation while Fort Myers police completed the active aggravated assault case. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, the release said.

"No further information will be provided until these ongoing investigations are complete," the release said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers police officer on leave after fatal shooting: What to know