Fort Myers police officers accused of using excessive force on Lehigh Acres man free of all charges

A federal jury cleared two Fort Myer officers Thursday in a three-day trial accusing them of violating a man's civil rights.

Holley Jones, now 45, of Lehigh Acres, accused officers James Barlow and Chris Robles of using a shock device on him in a possible case of mistaken identity when he attempted to leave a 7-Eleven after workers called to report a disorderly, intoxicated man.

Jones said Thursday night that he feels "disappointed, but in a place of dignity."

"I wanted to be heard ... I wanted to be respected," Jones said. "Dignity is restored."

Jones' lawyer, Andres Jalon, said that he might consider taking the case to the next level.

According to the defense argument, the officers didn't violate Jones' rights as officers have the right to search anyone without a warrant.

The officers faced four counts: unlawful detainment and arrest; unlawful search; malicious prosecution; and retaliation for protected conduct. Barlow, who Tased Jones, also faced a charge of using excessive force.

The jury cleared them of all counts.

Fort Myers Police Department did not immediately return calls for comment on Thursday night.

Testimony

“Today is Holley Jones’ day,” Jalon told the jury as the trial began. “We have to look at what officers are covering up."

Jones was the first to take the witness stand, that included expert witnesses, the two officers and witnesses at the 7-Eleven.

The lawsuit, filed on Jones' behalf in 2019, contends Barlow and Robles used an electric shock device on Jones inside the 7-Eleven, 11501 State Road 82, in Lehigh Acres, on April 15, 2018.

The suit claimed the officers deployed the device despite receiving no reports that identified Jones as creating a disturbance in relation to the 911 call.

After using a stun device on Jones, the suit claimed the officers arrested and charged him with disturbing the peace; resisting an officer without violence; heroin possession; and marijuana possession.

Those charges were dismissed Dec. 13, 2018.

Pain level: 10/10

During the trial, Jones said the pain level at the time "was of 10 out of 10."

Neither Barlow and Robles, nor Lt. Dion Freeman, who signed off on the investigative report following the incident, provided medical aid for Jones, Jalon said.

He said he wasn't provided with medical assistance in jail, where he stayed until he bonded out five days later.

Judge John E. Steele authorized Jones to show the jury the lingering marks from prong marks on his lower right waist to the jury.

Barlow later testified he had trouble removing one of the Taser prongs.

Officers' recollection

Robles and Barlow searched Jones per FMPD procedure, they testified, for officers to search individuals if they have reasonable suspicion.

Barlow said he believed Jones was attempting to flee the scene, prompting the officer to use his device and gain control over Jones for the officers' safety.

After an internal investigation, Barlow and Robles were reinstated by FMPD following the incident, although they haven't worked together ever since, said FMPD spokesperson Kristin Capuzzi.

Barlow, who fired the electronic shock device, had been on the job for about two years and he hadn't fired it while on duty.

Mistaken identity?

In their opening arguments, the officers argued that they were called to the 7-Eleven in response to “a Black man behaving in an agitated manner.”

Robles testified there was a second man in the video footage who matched the "thin Black man" description provided by the dispatcher, although he never approached him or questioned him.

The subject is seen in coming into the store from the parking lot, as the witness said in the phone call to 911.

When asked in court why he didn't interact with the other subject, officer Robles said that he was too far away for him to see him.

A different picture

The officers' body camera videos released by the attorneys paint a different picture, which show Jones at the counter with items to purchase.

Jones had stopped to get gas and buy water. The footage released indicates that Robles parked a police cruiser next to Jones' car and walks into the store.

Jones asks who Robles' boss is and tries to shake his hand. He then tells Robles he won't go outside. In response, Robles tells Jones not to touch him.

After a conversation between the two, Robles asks the 7-Eleven clerk, Natasha Brown, if she wants Jones out of the store, to which she replies: "he didn't do anything," the footage shows.

The footage shows Robles approaching Jones and asking him to step outside the store. Jones complies, then stops and asks Robles what the problem is, body camera footage shows.

Barlow joins them, convincing Jones to go outside with Robles. He also tells Jones not to be aggressive, the video shows.

The clerk then tells the officers a second time that Jones did nothing wrong.

Outside, the officers convince Jones to stand by the police car, but he edges closer to the store's doors, going inside.

The original report said Jones "quickly ran back towards the front entrance of the 7-Eleven opened the front door, and turned around in a defensive posture with a closed fist as if he was going to strike Officer."

Barlow pulls his electronic device against Jones, the videos show. Jones falls, is handcuffed and placed in the back of the SUV.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Jury clears Fort Myers police officers in civil rights violation case