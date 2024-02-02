Fort Myers police search for pickup believed involved in hit-and-run with injury

Fort Myers police say they hope someone will recognize a pickup captured on camera, believed connected to a recent hit-and-run.

Police said the victim is stable.

Authorities said the hit-and-run happened around 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said their search involves a newer-model black Ford F-150 pickup.

Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard, near Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

Police urge anyone with information to submit a tip on their #AtlasOne app or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, if they lead to an arrest.

