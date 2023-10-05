Fort Myers police sped through red light, injuring pair; council OKs $300,000 in damages

When a Fort Myers Police car sped through a red light, sirens active, and crashed into Joshua Thornton's car, he was left with a broken clavicle, and his passenger with a traumatic brain injury.

Now, the City of Fort Myers will pay them $300,000.

The Fort Myers City Council voted 6-1 Monday to approve the settlement amount to be awarded to Thornton, 36, and Cidney Williams, 31, both of Fort Myers. Thornton will receive $180,000 and Williams $120,000.

This settlement sum is the maximum amount the government can pay. Whenever a claim is filed against the government, there's sovereign immunity, which institutes a cap on how much someone can recover. That cap is $200,000 per person or $300,000 shared among all involved in the incident.

For Thornton and Williams' attorney Joe North, the settlement is satisfactory for his clients.

"It is extremely rare for the government to agree to pay the full 300," North said. "Because that's the worst-case scenario."

If the case had gone to trial, the government would face the possibility of claims bills, North said. They'd go to trial, a jury would deliver a verdict, and North would petition legislators to authorize his clients to recover more than the $300,000.

Assistant City Attorney Travis Cacy advised the councilors to approve the settlement because of the severity of the crash.

Thornton and Williams are young and healthy individuals, and the treatment for their injuries is ongoing, which could contribute to much higher costs in damages, officials said.

"These types of cases are a concern going to trial with a potential for claims bills afterwards," Cacy said.

What happened in the crash?

On Jan. 30, 2022, Fort Myers police officer Nicholas Mallone responded to a call for back-up, according to a Fort Myers staff report. He drove his police car, with sirens and emergency lights active, south on U.S. 41 near the intersection of Hill Avenue in Fort Myers.

He traveled more than 40 mph over the speed limit and ran a red light, crashing into Thornton's car. The crash injured Thornton and Williams, who had a green light.

A sheriff's deputy with Lee County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and concluded the officer was at fault for failure to use due care, according to the report.

Despite his siren's being active, internal policies and procedures state officers are supposed to slow down and at least observe an intersection prior to traveling through it, Assistant City Attorney Cacy told city council members Monday.

"The video shows that [he] didn't take the appropriate amount of caution in proceeding through the intersection since the officer's light was red, and the vehicle that got hit, that light was green," he said.

Johnny W. Streets, Jr., Fort Myers Councilman and retired Fort Myers Police Department officer, agreed with Cacy's statement.

"For young police officers or current police officers... lights and sirens, it requests the right of way, it does not grant you the right of way," Streets said.

Victims' injuries

Thornton used to run 8-10 miles each morning and work out at the gym in the afternoons. He also worked at Mercedes Benz as a sales associate. But since the accident, he hasn't been the same, according to court documents

He suffered a broken left clavicle, punctured lung and broken first rib. He had surgery to insert a rod and screws to stabilize the break in his clavicle. He also had a chest tube inserted twice to stabilize his breathing.

Thornton couldn't work for six weeks, but when he returned to Mercedes Benz, he had concerns about participating in test drives, according to the report. He decided to leave his job and pursue a career in real estate, the court documents report.

At the time of the council's vote, his medical expenses totaled around $136,000. That number didn't include a lost wage claim.

His passenger, Williams, suffered a traumatic brain injury, which has led to balance issues, blurry vision, slurred speech and headaches. It is likely these symptoms will recur throughout her life, the documents contend.

Her medical expenses totaled around $26,000, in which $9,000 are a result of a three-month period during this year of treatment for the head injury. She could be expected to spend about $36,000 each year for treatment in the future, according to the report.

Due to the severity of the accident, the age of the victims, the injuries and the amount of future medical treatment required, settling is in the best interest of the city, according to the city attorney's report.

