Fort Myers resident tells how she and her husband survived flooding during Hurricane Ian

Reuters Videos

STORY: OPEC has agreed to the biggest cuts in oil output since the height of the global health crisis. Ministers from the group of oil-producing nations, and allies including Russia, met in Vienna on Wednesday (October 5). That marked their first in-person get-together since lockdowns made them impossible. They agreed to slash production by 2 million barrels per day, and the move could spur a recovery in oil prices. They’ve fallen from $120 per barrel three months ago, to about $90 now. But the decision is unlikely to go down well in Washington. It wanted OPEC to pump more oil, to help reduce prices ahead of U.S. midterm elections.The Biden administration also wants to limit revenues for Russia, as part of moves to punish it for the conflict in Ukraine. However, Saudi Arabia has refused to condemn Moscow, which is part of the broader OPEC+ grouping. Market watchers at JPMorgan expect Washington to react with countermeasures by releasing more oil stocks. The UAE energy minister said Wednesday's decision was technical, not political. The Saudis and other OPEC members say it’s aimed at calming market volatility, not targeting any particular price for oil.