Fort Myers teen, 13, missing for nearly a month; officials seek tips

Authorities are searching for a missing Fort Myers teenager they said went missing before the holidays.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Edilsy Roca, 13, was last seen Dec. 21 near the 4000 block of Ford Street.

Authorities say she's 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs around 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FDLE at 1-800-356-4774 or Fort Myers police at 239-321-7700.

