FORT MYERS | War and the impact on SWFL Muslim Community
How Muslim faith leaders and others address the effect of war in the Middle East on Southwest Florida
How Muslim faith leaders and others address the effect of war in the Middle East on Southwest Florida
The president argued that the United States remained a global beacon, and that the struggles in Israel and Ukraine were important for the survival of democracy.
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the gag order against former President Trump.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
While more people needed follow-up visits to an in-person provider following their telehealth appointment, the results of this new study showed that telehealth was overall effective at addressing patients' concerns.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission has asked Meta and TikTok for information about how they’ve handled misinformation regarding the Isreal-Hamas crisis.
The popular messaging app Telegram can leak your IP address if you simply add a hacker to your contacts and accept a phone call from them. Denis Simonov, a security researcher, who is also known as n0a, recently highlighted the issue and wrote a simple tool to exploit it. TechCrunch verified the researcher’s findings by adding Simonov to the contacts of a newly created Telegram account.
The precious metal has often been considered a safe-haven asset for investors. But Lee Munson, the CIO at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, says the high-rate environment makes it unattractive.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
Tupac, Biggie, Sean Combs and more used the media and their music as platforms for their frustrations.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
Director based the film on his own experience in the Israeli military.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
Oscar-winning filmmaker describes his latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro as a study in "easygoing genocide."
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
The chatbot has “achieved a full upgrade,” company CEO Robin Li told the assembled crowd at the Baidu World 2023 showcase.
When it comes to the repercussions of antisemitism, here’s what it has in common with other forms of prejudice, as well as how it’s unique.