Fort Myers woman, 34, charged in dog's heat exhaustion death, LCSO says

A dog in distress, tethered to a post, exposed to the sun and without water, food or shade, led to the Wednesday arrest of a Fort Myers woman on animal cruelty charges.

When authorities arrived at the 3300 block of Edison Avenue, they found the pit bull had died from apparent heat exhaustion, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies determined the external temperature of Los, the dog, was 104 degrees. They also attempted an internal temperature reading, but the effort didn't yield results due to the temperature exceeding 109 degrees.

Fort Myers is in the heat of summer, with temperatures averaging in the mid-90s for the past two weeks. Tuesday had a high of 95 degrees, The Weather Channel reports.

When left by Jade Green, 34, arrived home, she told deputies, "I just put that dog out there this morning," according to the report. Authorities later confirmed Green is Los' registered owner.

As they further examined the area, authorities said they found an empty a water bowl, adding it was out of reach for the tethered dog.

A witness said the dog "appeared to be in clear distress and not being able to move at all," according to the report. When authorities arrived, they said the canine was "stiff to the touch."

When authorities attempted to provide the canine with water Wednesday, they said the dog rejected it and a white substance began coming out of his mouth.

Jail records indicate Green posted a $5,000 bond Thursday. She's next due in court Aug. 14 for her arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers woman arrested in tethered pitbull's heat exhaustion death