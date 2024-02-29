Fort Myers woman charged in fatal crash that killed two Naples motorcyclists

A Fort Myers woman faces several charges after authorities say she was involved in a fatal wreck that killed two other motorists.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested Arielle Josephine Argenzio on two counts of vehicular homicide; two counts of DUI manslaughter; and four counts of DUI with damage to property or another person.

She remained in custody Thursday morning without bond on the vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter charges.

Troopers said Argenzio’s blood alcohol concentration was at 0.267, more than three times the legal limit.

The wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 16, along U.S. 41, near Bernwood Parkway, in Bonita Springs, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said an SUV, driven by Argenzio and a car driven by a 21-year-old Naples woman, with a 23-year-old Naples woman as passenger, were traveling south on U.S. 41.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists — a 61-year-old Naples man and a 59-year-old Naples woman — and a van driven by a 33-year-old Estero woman with a 33-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were traveling north on U.S. 41.

Troopers said Argenzio's SUV rear-ended the car, redirecting the car across the center raised median, which entered the northbound lanes.

Authorities said the car and the motorcycle hit head-on.

Troopers said both motorcyclists died on scene. Argenzio, as well as the car's driver and passenger, suffered minor injuries.

None of the van occupants suffered injuries.

Argenzio is next due in court April 1 for her arraignment.

