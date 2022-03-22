Fort Myers woman gets five years probation in bankruptcy fraud case involving hotel operations

A Fort Myers woman was sentenced to five years probation in a case involving bankruptcy fraud and embezzlement.

Heather Lynn Pratt, 32, was sentenced today in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia after she pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets.”

At the time of the offense Pratt was employed by Emerald Grande and had access to the finances of the Florida-based company.

Emerald Grande was operating two La Quinta Inn & Suites in West Virginia, one in Elkview and the other in Summersville, as well as a commercial property in Charleston known as the Kanawha Landing Property.

Emerald Grande was a debtor in a bankruptcy case filed and pending in Clarksburg United States Bankruptcy Court.

Pratt admitted to concealing more than $145,000 she embezzled from the operating account of the LaQuinta Inn & Suites in Summersville from the bankruptcy trustee, when in fact, that money belonged to the debtor, Emerald Grande, LLC.

Pratt was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $145,386.93 to the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee.

