A Fort Myers woman jailed a year after a fatal hit-and-run crash left police searching

Fort Myers Police Department said it arrested a woman in the 2021 death of a pedestrian.

According to a Wednesday release, they arrested and booked Michelle Ochran, 51, of Fort Myers, on a charge of failing to remain at the scene of a crash causing a death.

Records indicate Paul Hanson was walking home from work and crossing Fowler Street when Ochran's vehicle struck him about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021.

The release gave credit to the community for its assistance in the probe.

"Community tips played a large part in locating the suspect vehicle," it said.

Ochran was at Lee County Jail on $250,000 bond and is due in court March 7.

