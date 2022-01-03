Fort Payne police investigate altercation, identify man killed Sunday

Fort Payne police are investigating after responding to a shots fired call on Gault Avenue and finding a man dead, according to Chief David Davis.

Davis identified the deceased man as Randell Jerome Meyers, 44, of the Mount Vernon community.

Police received the call at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday about an altercation with shots fired in the 1000 block of Gault Avenue North. Officers and Fort Payne Fire Medics responded and found the dead man there.

The Fort Payne Detective Division, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics are investigating the incident. In a Facebook post, the JSU center indicated the Fort Payne incident was its first crime scene investigation of 2022.

The chief said in a press release that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are interviewing a person involved in the altercation. When the investigation is complete, Davis said, results will be presented to the district attorney's office.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: 44-year-old Mount Vernon man killed in Fort Payne incident