Will Fort Pierce make its bid for a Brightline station without a City Commission vote?

FORT PIERCE — The last City Commission meeting before a Dec. 22 Brightline deadline ended Monday without a vote or site details on the Sunrise City's promised proposal for a railroad station here. But the city still intends to make its case.

The commission did provide unanimous support for a private applicant's proposal at the King's Landing site, though City Manager Nick Mimms made clear the city's support for that location is not an indication that its own proposal will not be made.

"The approval of this letter of support shall not have any bearing on the city of Fort Pierce proposal whatsoever," Mimms told commissioners. "The city of Fort Pierce proposal shall proceed and will be provided to Brightline on or before the Dec. 22 due date."

The letter came at the request of Audobon Development, the developer of the mixed-use Kings Landing project, which recently broke ground, Mimms said.

The letter was added to the City Commission agenda mid-meeting, so it was not made public in advance online. No one from the public came to speak for or against the letter of support.

Applying without a vote

Fort Pierce apparently is putting forward its proposal differently than Martin County and Stuart did. There, the County Commission and City Commission took formal votes to approve their joint application for a station in downtown Stuart. The county released a site plan before its vote and detailed which government would be responsible for which costs of the project.

Last week, a Fort Pierce spokesperson declined to say whether the City Commission would vote on approving a station application before Brightline's Friday deadline.

Any vote on a station site here would come only if and when Brightline selects the city and negotiations begin, Mimms said.

"If we are chosen, then we will start to negotiate an agreement and a contract. That is a binding document," Mimms said. "Right now, we are just saying, 'Hey, look, we're here.'"

According to the terms set out by Brightline, the company likely will narrow the field of applicants before further conversations, and it may enter negotiations with more than one applicant.

"Brightline will review all proposals that are submitted and determine what proposals will be short-listed," according to Brightline's submission guidelines. "Brightline will meet with each of the short-listed proposers to talk through the proposal and clarify any open items.

"Upon completion of those meetings, Brightline will determine which of the proposers Brightline wishes to begin negotiations with. Depending on the outcome of the meetings, it is possible that Brightline conducts negotiations with multiple proposers," according to the guidelines.

It is unknown whether that shortlist will be made public by the company. Brightline is private and is not subject to Florida public-records laws.

However, Mimms said, residents can rest assured there will be on-the-record discussions during a negotiation process

"There is absolutely no way that we would get into anything binding without the City Commission agreeing to it in an open forum," Mimms said.

There should be no concern that the city will be locked into any commitments before commissioners have the chance to vote yes or no, Mimms said.

Despite the lack of a formal vote so far during Brightline's application window, which began in October, there are details about what the city's proposal may look like.

In 2018 commissioners approved a 139-page proposal pitching Brightline on the idea of a station at either the former H.D. King power-plant site or on Depot Drive, behind the Sunrise Theatre. Ultimately, the city picked Audobon for the power-plant, where King's Landing is now being built, and Brightline punted on the idea of a Treasure Coast station, at least for a time.

That said, the two sites are again under consideration. Audobon CEO and President Dale Matteson has indicated he intends to apply, and the city-owned plot behind the theater remains available.

In June, before Brightline trains had even begun carrying passengers through the city, commissioners approved a partnership with the St. Lucie County Transportation Planning Organization to begin designing a possible station.

Then, in October, the company officially announced it would select a station site in either St. Lucie or Martin county.

Since then, other local entities have lined up behind Fort Pierce, and provided a handful of new details on what might be included in the proposal. Last week, the Port St. Lucie City Council and St. Lucie County Commission both approved letters of support encouraging Brightline to pick a location in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Jeremiah Johnson announced at Monday's meeting that the county Tourist Development Council had approved a $250,000 ridership commitment over a three-year period "once the city and St. Lucie County are selected."

Though no action was taken Monday on the city's planned proposal, commissioners voiced their belief that Fort Pierce is the right choice due to its location and points of interest.

Additionally, Martin County once sued Brightline, Commissioner Michael Broderick noted.

"I'm proud to be the municipality that has stood arm-and-arm with Brightline since Day One, and I do believe that sets us apart from our competitors," Broderick said.

Brightline has declined to say how many proposals it has received. It plans to announce its selection in the first quarter of 2024.

